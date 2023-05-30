Miller (forearm) is starting at second base and batting second Tuesday versus the Blue Jays.
Miller was removed from Sunday's series finale against the Giants after taking a pitch off his right forearm, but X-rays came back negative for any fractures and he's apparently feeling better following the Brewers' team off day Monday. The 26-year-old holds an impressive .330/.371/.513 slash line with four home runs and six stolen bases in 38 games this season.
More News
-
Brewers' Owen Miller: X-rays negative•
-
Brewers' Owen Miller: Leaves early with forearm bruise•
-
Brewers' Owen Miller: In leadoff spot Thursday•
-
Brewers' Owen Miller: Hits home run from cleanup spot•
-
Brewers' Owen Miller: Bumps up to cleanup spot•
-
Brewers' Owen Miller: Tallies three hits, steal•