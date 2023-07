Miller will start at first base and bat fifth in Sunday's game against the Reds.

After fading into a short-side platoon role toward the end of June, Miller looks to have emerged as a fixture in the lineup against both right- and left-handed pitching since the Brewers placed Rowdy Tellez (forearm) on the injured list Wednesday. Miller will draw an eighth consecutive start Sunday, despite posting a .491 OPS and striking out 10 times in the previous seven contests.