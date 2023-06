Miller went 1-for-3 with an RBI, a run scored and a steal in Sunday's win over the Reds.

Miller is now 8-for-9 in stolen base attempts, extending his career-high through just 44 games with the Brewers. He's continued to swing a hot bat as well, going 9-for-28 (.321) over his last seven games. The 26-year-old Miller has taken over as Milwaukee's starting second baseman, slashing .319/.358/.475 with four homers, 20 runs scored and 17 RBI through 151 plate appearances.