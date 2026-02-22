Strzelecki recorded two strikeouts in a scoreless inning during Sunday's Cactus League game against the White Sox.

Strzelecki suffered a right elbow strain last season but has since put the injury behind him. The 31-year-old looked sharp in his first action of the spring, firing 11 of his 13 pitches for strikes. Strzelecki inked a minor-league deal with the Brewers earlier in February and will continue to compete for a bullpen spot as camp rolls on.