The Brewers selected Zastryzny's contract from Triple-A Nashville on Saturday.

Zastryzny has spent all season with Nashville after signing a minor-league deal with Milwaukee during the offseason, putting up a solid 3.18 ERA and 0.93 WHIP alongside a 38:8 K:BB through 28.1 innings. The 32-year-old southpaw will now join the Brewers to replace Jared Koenig (forearm), who was placed on the injured list Saturday, and he'll presumably work in middle relief during his stint with Milwaukee. Chris Roller was designated for assignment in order to open up a 40-man roster spot.