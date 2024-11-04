Share Video

The Cubs claimed Zastryzny (elbow) off waivers from the Brewers on Monday, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

It's a return to his original organization for Zastryzny, who was drafted by the Cubs and spent his first three major-league seasons in Chicago. The lefty reliever ended the season on the injured list with elbow tendinitis but looks to be healthy headed into the offseason.

