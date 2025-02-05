The Cubs designated Zastryzny for assignment Tuesday, Andy Martinez of Marquee Sports Network reports.

The 32-year-old lefty will end up as the odd man out of a 40-man roster spot in order to make room for Ryan Brasier, who was acquired from the Dodgers on Tuesday. Zastryzny appeared in nine games for the Brewers last year, surrendering just one earned run in 7.2 innings before elbow tendinitis cut his season short in late July. He also finished the Triple-A season with a 3.03 ERA across 29.2 frames, so teams looking for bullpen help may be willing to take a flier on him.