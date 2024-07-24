Zastryzny will serve as the Brewers' opening pitcher for Wednesday's game against the Cubs, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Zastryzny will receive his third opener assignment of the season. He hasn't recorded more than two outs in any of his 36 appearances between the majors and Triple-A Louisville this season and likely won't be asked to work more than one inning Wednesday. Jakob Junis and Bryse Wilson are candidates to cover multiple innings out of the bullpen once Zastryzny exits the contest.