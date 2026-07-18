Brewers' Sal Frelick: Could require IL stint

Manager Pat Murphy said after Friday's win over Miami that he believes Frelick (shoulder) "won't be able to go anytime soon," Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

The Brewers pulled Frelick out of Friday's contest when he reported soreness in his shoulder after making a throw from right field in the fourth inning of Friday's game, and although no decisions have been made just yet, Murphy's comments seem to suggest that the 26-year-old might have to spend some time on the injured list. Frelick will presumably head in for imaging to determine the severity of his injury, at which point a timeline for his return could emerge. In the meantime, Luis Lara figures to receive regular opportunities in the outfield.