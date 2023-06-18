Frelick is 5-for-11 (.455) with a home run, five RBI, five runs, two stolen bases and a 3:3 BB:K since being activated by Triple-A Nashville on June 14.

Frelick missed nearly two months after undergoing thumb surgery in late April, but he returned to action a few days ago and has made an instant impact at the plate. The 23-year-old is one of Milwaukee's top prospects, and he may have already joined the big club if not for the injury. The Brewers presumably want to give Frelick a bit more time at Triple-A, but several regulars at the top level have underperformed, so a call-up in the near future is by no means out of the question.