Triple-A Nashville reinstated Frelick (thumb) from its 7-day injured list Wednesday.

Frelich has been cleared to play for Nashville for the first time since April 18 after he recently wrapped up a productive three-game rehab stint in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League, where he went 3-for-9 with two doubles and three walks. With Frelick having seemingly made a full recovery from left thumb surgery, he'll now turn his focus toward turning out a string of productive games at Nashville with the hope of earning his first big-league call-up at some point this summer.