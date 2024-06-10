Myers is scheduled to start Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays in Milwaukee.

With the Milwaukee rotation having been hit hard by injuries of late, Myers was called up from Triple-A Nashville last Wednesday and thrust back into a starting role, despite having turned in an underwhelming 5.40 ERA and 1.46 WHIP through his first seven outings (six starts) with the Brewers this season. Myers slotted into the rotation Friday and proceeded to deliver the best outing of his young big-league career, stymieing the Tigers over eight shutout innings while allowing just four baserunners and striking out five. Unsurprisingly, Myers will get another start on the heels of his big effort, and he could lengthen his leash in the rotation if he delivers another quality showing versus Toronto.