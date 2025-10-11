Megill will open Game 5 of the NLDS against the Cubs on Saturday, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

The Brewers have allowed the Cubs to score in the first inning of all four games in the series so far, so manager Pat Murphy will send his All-Star closer to the mound to try to break that trend in the series finale. After Megill is pulled from the game, Jacob Misiorowski is expected to pitch multiple innings out of the bullpen.