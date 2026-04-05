Brewers' Trevor Megill: Notches third save
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Megill picked up the save in Sunday's 8-5 victory over the Royals. He allowed one hit and no walks with no strikeouts in a scoreless ninth inning.
The right-hander was handed a three-run cushion and worked around a two-out single by Bobby Witt to lock down his third save in as many tries this season. Megill gave up a run and took a loss against Tampa Bay on March 30, but he's otherwise been unscored upon in his other three appearances. Overall he has a 2.25 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 5:3 K:BB through four frames in 2026.
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