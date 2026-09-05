Megill struck out the side in a perfect ninth inning Friday. recording his 26th save of the season in a 10-7 win over the Reds.

The right-hander got Dane Myers and Elly De La Cruz to chase knuckle curves after Juan Brito couldn't catch up to a 98.3 mph fastball at the top of the zone to begin the frame. Megill fired 20 pitches (15 strikes) in all as he converted his 18th straight save chance, with his last blown save coming back on June 5 at Coors Field. Since that stumble, he's produced a dazzling 0.29 ERA, 0.61 WHIP and 33:7 K:BB over his last 31.1 innings.