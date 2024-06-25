Megill earned a save against Texas on Monday, striking out two batters in a scoreless ninth inning.

Megill hit a batter with two outs in his inning of work, but it didn't cost him any runs. The right-hander was able to notch his 10th straight successful save conversion -- he hasn't blown an opportunity since May 20. Megill has proven to be a more-than-adequate fill-in for rehabbing closer Devin Williams (back), as he's tied for eighth in MLB with 16 saves (in 17 opportunities) while posting a 1.85 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 30:7 K:BB through 24.1 innings.