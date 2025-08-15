Brewers' Tyler Black: Called up Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Brewers recalled Black from Triple-A Nashville on Friday.
The 26-year-old was up with the Brewers for a few days in late July and went 2-for-6 with two walks, a double, an RBI and a run in three games. Black will rejoin the big club ahead of the three-game set this weekend in Cincinnati, and he should have a path to playing time with Blake Perkins (bereavement) and Isaac Collins (paternity) away from the team.
