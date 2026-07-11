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Cade Townsend: Goes in first round

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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The Cubs selected Townsend with the No. 23 overall pick in the 2026 First-Year Player Draft.

An athletic 6-foot-1 righty from Ole Miss, Townsend had a strong showing this spring as a draft-eligible sophomore after struggling with his control as a freshman (13.1 BB%). He logged a 3.94 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 31.9 K% and 8.0 BB% in 64 innings this year while showing a powerful repertoire. His fastball sits in the mid-90s, touching 98 mph with good carry, but it's Townsend's ability to spin the ball that gives him a high ceiling. His low-80s curveball, low-90s cutter and mid-80s slider all have plus potential, while his changeup lags behind as an average fifth offering. He missed a start this spring with shoulder soreness but returned with his stuff intact. Townsend's improved control gives him at least mid-rotation upside, and there's a chance his fastball ticks up even more, in pro ball.

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