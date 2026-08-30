Ferguson was released by the Cardinals on Sunday, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Ferguson was designated for assignment by St. Louis on Saturday, and he will hit the open market. The southpaw was traded to the Cardinals from Cincinnati on Aug. 3, but he struggled to an 8.64 ERA and 2.28 WHIP with nine strikeouts over 8.1 innings in nine appearances with St. Louis. Ferguson owns a 5.18 ERA over 33 innings in 35 appearances with the Reds and Cardinals this season, and there's a chance that he'll get another shot with a major-league roster for the final stretch of 2026.