Cardinals' Cesar Prieto: Contract selected
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Cardinals selected Prieto's contract from Triple-A Memphis on Friday.
Prieto is a high-contact, low-power infielder who has slashed .296/.358/.453 with 10 home runs with a 13.4 percent strikeout rate this season at Memphis. He's capable of handling second base, third base and shortstop and will likely operate in a reserve role. Prieto will be making his major-league debut when he gets into a game.
