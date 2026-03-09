Davis swatted a pair of home runs Monday in Grapefruit League action versus the Orioles.

Davis launched a 423-foot blast off of Trey Gibson in the third inning before adding a more modest 376-foot shot to the opposite field in the seventh. It was the first multi-homer spring training game for a Cardinals player since 2023. The former first-round pick is coming off a disappointing 2025 season, having slashed just .242/.358/.353 with 10 home runs in 113 games at Double-A Springfield. Davis is likely headed back to Springfield for the start of the 2026 season.