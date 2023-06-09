Carlson (ankle) could be activated from the injured list ahead of the Cardinals' weekend series versus the Reds, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Carlson has reached base six times in three rehab games with Triple-A Memphis, seemingly putting his sprained left ankle injury which has kept him out nearly a month in the rearview mirror. The 24-year-old had seized the Cardinals' everyday center field job before getting hurt and he should slide back into a regular role, particularly with Lars Nootbaar (back) and Tyler O'Neill (back) still sidelined.