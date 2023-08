Carlson, who was placed on the 10-day injured list Aug. 12 with a left oblique strain, could undergo surgery on his left ankle, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

The ankle has bothered Carlson since mid-May and remains an issue, and he's set to receive an opinion from a different specialist than he had visited with previously. If the specialist determines that Carlson needs surgery to address the ankle injury, it would almost certainly spell an end to his 2023 season.