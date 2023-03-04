Carlson (arm) is okay to hit but won't throw again until Monday, John Denton of MLB.com reports.
Carlson's arm fatigue appears to be a minor issue, but the Cardinals won't rush anything with the outfielder in spring games. He may serve as a designated hitter for a couple of games before returning to the field later next week.
