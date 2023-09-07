Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said Thursday that Carlson (oblique/ankle) is taking light batting practice and doing defensive work, John Denton of MLB.com reports.
Carlson has been sidelined since mid-August due to both a left oblique strain and a lingering left ankle injury, but he seems to have a good shot at returning to the active roster in the closing weeks of the regular season. He's posted a disappointing .219/.318/.333 batting line with five homers and three steals across 76 games this year for St. Louis.
