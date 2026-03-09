Wetherholt went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Monday's Grapefruit League tilt versus the Orioles.

It was an opposite-field blast and the second home run this spring for Wetherholt. The top prospect has reached base at a .480 clip during Grapefruit League action, thanks in large part to a 7:4 BB:K. The Cardinals have not yet named Wetherholt their Opening Day second baseman, but it seems like a foregone conclusion.