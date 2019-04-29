Gant earned his second save by retiring the lone batter he faced in a 5-2 win over the Reds on Sunday.

After Dominic Leone allowed two runs in the ninth inning, Gant promptly retired Derek Dietrich to nail down his second save of the season. Jordan Hicks was used in the eighth inning for one out but is not in any danger of losing his grip on the closer's role. Gant has a 0.96 ERA with a 17:7 K:BB through 18.2 innings this season.