Cardinals' John King: Makes return from IL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Cardinals activated King (oblique) from the 15-day injured list Sunday.
St. Louis optioned reliever Anthony Veneziano to Triple-A Memphis to clear room on the active roster and in the bullpen for King, who had been shelved since July 30 due to a left oblique strain. Prior to going down with the injury, King had notched two wins and two holds while delivering a 5.18 ERA, 1.63 WHIP and 24:13 K:BB across 41.2 innings in 43 appearances.
More News
-
Cardinals' John King: Return imminent•
-
Cardinals' John King: Aims for rehab games this weekend•
-
Cardinals' John King: Rehab assignment imminent•
-
Cardinals' John King: Lands on IL with oblique strain•
-
Cardinals' John King: Exits appearance with side injury•
-
Cardinals' John King: Relegated to low-leverage role•