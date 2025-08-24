The Cardinals activated King (oblique) from the 15-day injured list Sunday.

St. Louis optioned reliever Anthony Veneziano to Triple-A Memphis to clear room on the active roster and in the bullpen for King, who had been shelved since July 30 due to a left oblique strain. Prior to going down with the injury, King had notched two wins and two holds while delivering a 5.18 ERA, 1.63 WHIP and 24:13 K:BB across 41.2 innings in 43 appearances.