Hicks had X-rays on his right wrist come back negative after leaving Tuesday's game against the Mets, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports

The 25-year-old was struck on the right wrist by a 97-mph comebacker during Tuesday's start, but it appears he escaped with just a bruise. He gave up two runs on two hits with two walks and a strikeout over two innings before exiting the contest and is in line for the loss. Hicks next turn through the rotation lines up for Sunday versus Arizona, though it's unclear if he'll be available for that start.