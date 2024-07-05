Nootbaar (oblique) will remain on his rehab assignment with Double-A Springfield for at least a couple more days to work on his timing at the plate, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

The initial expectation was that Nootbaar would rejoin the Cardinals on the road for their weekend series against the Nationals, but he's evidently not satisfied with his swing and will work to fine-tune things for a bit longer. It now seems likely that Nootbaar will return July 9 when the Cardinals are back home.