Siani (elbow) is batting ninth and playing center field Friday against Atlanta.

Siani was hit by a pitch in the elbow during the first game of a doubleheader Saturday and didn't play in Game 2 or the Cardinals' final game before the All-Star break on Sunday. However, he'll be good to go after the four days of rest, filling his usual spot in center field. Siani is slashing .227/.263/.304 across 214 plate appearances.