Romeri (undisclosed) has gone 2-for-7 with a walk, a run and an RBI in his three games since returning from Single-A Palm Beach's 7-day injured list Wednesday.

Romeri was sidelined for approximately six weeks before returning to action for Palm Beach. Over 28 plate appearances for the affiliate on the season, the 21-year-old outfielder is slashing .120/.214/.120 with no extra-base hits.