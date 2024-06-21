Helsley picked up the save over the Giants on Thursday, allowing one hit and one walk over one inning while striking out two.

Helsley took over in the ninth to protect a one-run lead and proceeded to walk the leadoff man while also coughing up a single three batters later. However, the right-hander rebounded nicely, striking out Matt Chapman to stop the late rally and earn his league-leading 25th save of the season. Helsley has now converted each of his last four save opportunities, though he's also issued at least one walk in three consecutive outings.