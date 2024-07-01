Triple-A Memphis placed Thompson on its 7-day injured list Monday with an unspecified injury.

Since the Cardinals sent him back to Triple-A in late April, Thompson has filled a spot in the Memphis rotation, compiling a 4.17 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 54:35 K:BB in 45.1 innings. Though finding strike zone has been a consistent problem for Thompson throughout his professional career, an injury could be at the root of why he was more wild than usual in his most recent Triple-A start Friday, when he walked six batters over three innings. Thompson is without a clear timeline for a return from the IL.