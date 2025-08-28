The Guardians released Santana on Thursday.

Santana went unclaimed after being placed on outright waivers Tuesday. His playing time has dwindled over the past few weeks, and he owns a career-low .649 OPS through 455 plate appearances, so the Guardians will now eat the $2 million still remaining on Santana's contract and part ways with the veteran first baseman. He's now free to sign with whichever team he would like, though his age and declining production may limit the amount of interest he receives in the open market.