Chris Capuano: Career comes to a close
Capuano has retired from professional baseball, Garry Brown of The Springfield Republican reports.
Capuano last pitched in 2016 for the Brewers, missing most of the season with an elbow injury. His retirement ends a 12-year major-league career in which he pitched for six teams. The lefty went 77-92 with a 4.38 ERA over 1,429.2 innings.
