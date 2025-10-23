default-cbs-image
Thomas (elbow) elected to become a free agent Thursday, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Thomas was a Rule 5 pick of the Brewers last offseason and made just two appearances for them before eventually undergoing internal brace surgery on his left elbow in July. He'll likely be shelved until around midseason and will not look to link up with a new organization as he continues his rehab.

