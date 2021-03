Mills allowed one run across 2.1 innings in Wednesday's Cactus League game against the Giants. He gave up three hits and a walk, while striking out one.

Mills got in a little bit of trouble but still managed a solid outing, and the righty now has a 2.08 ERA across 4.1 innings this spring. He should be able to lock down a rotation spot once the regular season begins, though his lack of strikeouts probably makes him more of a streaming option for fantasy managers.