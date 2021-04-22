Mills (1-0) pitched three scoreless innings while allowing just one hit and striking out two as he picked up the win over the Mets on Wednesday.

The Cubs went to the bullpen early after Zach Davies was pinch hit for in the bottom of the fourth and needed Mills to eat up some innings. The 29-year-old was nearly perfect, as he faced the minimum nine batters through three innings after erasing a leadoff single by Francisco Lindor in the seventh with a 4-5-3 double play. It was encouraging to see Mills bounce back after having back-to-back troublesome outings entering the game. He'll continue to hold down a long relief role out of the bullpen and shouldn't need that much rest after throwing only 27 pitches Wednesday.