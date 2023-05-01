Leeper announced April 3 via his personal Instagram account that he underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery on his right elbow.

The Tommy John surgery is the third of Leeper's career and creates significant doubts about his ability to find success once he completes his rehab and recovery process, which will likely carry over into next summer. The 25-year-old reliever, who signed with the Cubs in 2020 after going undrafted out of Oklahoma State, posted a 4.50 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 57:17 K:BB in 46 innings in 2022 at Triple-A Iowa.