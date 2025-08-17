Keller gave up a hit and struck out the side in a scoreless ninth inning Saturday to record his first save of the season in a 3-1 win over the Pirates.

With Daniel Palencia having pitched the day before, Keller got the call for a save situation and carved up the heart of Pittsburgh's order after allowing a leadoff single. The 30-year-old righty is seeing his stuff play up to a significant degree in shorter stints -- he topped out at 98 mph with his four-seamer Saturday, after spending most of his career as a starter sitting in the 92-94 mph range -- and while Palencia's closer job isn't in any jeopardy, Keller appears to be emerging as the Cubs' top right-handed setup man. In 11 appearances since the All-Star break, Keller hasn't allowed a run with a 15:2 K:BB over 12.1 innings, collecting four holds along with Saturday's save.