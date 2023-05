Horton will make his High-A debut Wednesday after logging a 1.26 ERA, 0.84 WHIP and 21 strikeouts in 14.1 innings across four starts for Single-A Myrtle Beach.

The No. 7 overall pick in last year's draft, Horton has one of the best sliders in the minors and was overmatching Single-A hitters in his pro debut. He could feasibly climb beyond High-A this season if he stays healthy, but injuries limited him to 53.2 innings at Oklahoma, so his workload will be monitored.