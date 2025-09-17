Horton (11-4) allowed just one run on three hits across five innings to earn the win in Tuesday's 4-1 victory over the Pirates. He walked one and struck out six.

Horton outdueled Pittsburgh ace Paul Skenes, who allowed three runs in just 3.2 innings of work. The Chicago rookie hasn't allowed more than two earned runs in any of his last 11 starts, and he has a dazzling 0.93 ERA during that stretch. Overall, Horton has a 2.66 ERA and 1.10 WHIP across 115 innings this season, which makes him a strong contender for the National League Rookie of the Year award at the end of the year. The 24-year-old lines up to take the hill again Sunday against the Reds, and he'll look to continue his impressive stretch of games.