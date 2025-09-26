Horton (ribs) threw in the outfield Friday and the Cubs expect him to be ready to pitch during next week's National League Wild Card Series versus the Padres, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

Horton underwent an MRI after exiting his last outing due to back tightness, and the imaging revealed an area of concern in his ribcage area. However, while the rookie right-hander does not appear to be 100 percent, the plan is to give him the ball against the Padres, likely in Game 1. Horton finished his first major-league season with a 2.67 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 97:33 K:BB over 118 innings.