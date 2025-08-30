Horton (9-4) picked up the win Friday against the Rockies, allowing two runs on six hits and two walks in five innings. He struck out four.

Horton pitched at least five innings for the seventh time in his last eight starts, though the six hits allowed were his most since July 9 in Minnesota. The rookie right-hander has been dealing since the All-Star break, producing a shiny 0.86 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 38:13 K:BB across his last 50 frames. Horton will be trying to keep the good times rolling at home against Atlanta in his next scheduled appearance.