Cubs manager Craig Counsell said Wednesday that Horton (back) will undergo an MRI, 670 The Score reports.

Horton had to be removed from Tuesday's start versus the Mets after just three innings due to back tightness. The move was considered precautionary, and Counsell said Wednesday that he's "optimistic" Horton isn't dealing with anything serious, but the team wanted to have the rookie pitcher tested just in case. Horton is not scheduled for another regular-season start, but he could get the ball in Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series next week, provided he's healthy enough to do so.