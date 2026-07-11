Cubs' Caden Sorrell: Sneaks into second round

The Cubs selected Sorrell with the No. 62 overall pick in the 2026 First-Year Player Draft.

Sorrell offers an impressive combination of power, speed and production in the SEC, but there are significant concerns about his swing decisions and ability to make consistent contact in the zone. He was extremely productive the last two seasons, logging isolated slugging figures north of .400 with 35 home runs in 82 games as a sophomore and junior. A hand injury limited him to 26 games last season and his strikeout rate jumped from 21.9 percent in 2025 to 23 percent this year -- a high mark for any collegian entering the draft. Sorrell has plus speed but could slow down as he fills out his 6-foot-3, 205-pound frame. The lefty-hitting slugger fits best in right field thanks to his plus arm.