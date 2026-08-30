Kelly went 2-for-4 with a home run, four RBI, a double, a walk and two additional runs scored in Saturday's 17-5 win over the Reds.

Kelly was by outshined Pete Crow-Armstrong's three-homer, six-RBI performance, but he still enjoyed a massive day at the dish in his own right. The veteran backstop amassed at least four RBI for the third time this season. He's on the verge of surpassing last season's career high of 50 RBI, as Kelly's slashing .260/.343/.386 with nine big flies, 49 RBI and 49 runs scored over 359 plate appearances.