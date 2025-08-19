Kelly is out of the lineup for the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader versus the Brewers.

Reese McGuire will draw the start behind the dish for the first game of the day, but Kelly should form a battery with starting pitcher Jameson Taillon (calf) in the second contest of the twin bill. Kelly continues to uphold an excellent .819 OPS on the season, but his production has tailed off a bit thus far in August, as the veteran backstop is slashing .256/.347/.256 through 14 games.