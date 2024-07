The Cubs have selected Mathis with the 54th overall pick in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft.

He mostly played first base for the College of Charleston, but the Cubs announced Mathis as a third baseman, and he does have a plus arm. The righty-hitting infielder was a two-way player who may have been able to go pro as a pitcher, but he impressed with a wood bat in the Cape Cod League and has a chance to develop above-average power as a position player.